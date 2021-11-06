CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (CCFN) to Issue Dividend of $1.64 on December 2nd

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCFN opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46. CCFNB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full service banking through the First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

