Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.07.

NYSE:CE traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,040. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average of $157.90. Celanese has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

