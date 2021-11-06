Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,174,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 211,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,292,000 after acquiring an additional 680,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CPF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. 200,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,288. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $803.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

