Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $119.04 and last traded at $119.60. Approximately 27,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 818,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -220.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

