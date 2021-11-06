CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $2.05 on Top Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 11% higher against the dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $118.86 million and $24.10 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00003389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,003,435 coins and its circulating supply is 57,917,010 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

