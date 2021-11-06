Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 64,500 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16.

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $725,205.35.

NYSE PARR opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $968.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Par Pacific by 253.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.