Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,661 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $35,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of AIT opened at $103.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.