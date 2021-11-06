Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $34.73 Million Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,478,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $34,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 8.2% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,446 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xerox by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,807,000 after purchasing an additional 830,989 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Xerox by 1.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,323,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,528,000 after purchasing an additional 106,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xerox by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 196,652 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Xerox during the first quarter valued at $57,905,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 424,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.