Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Blackbaud worth $37,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 66.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

