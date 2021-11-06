Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $35,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.