Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Check-Cap stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,830. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $49.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Several analysts recently commented on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

