Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $53.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $88.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Chegg stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Chegg has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

