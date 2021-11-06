Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.39.

CHGG opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.15. Chegg has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth $48,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

