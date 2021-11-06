Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $2,910,360.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $496.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.86.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Chemed by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,210 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Chemed by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,504 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $29,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Chemed by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,876,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Chemed by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,632,000 after buying an additional 52,366 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

