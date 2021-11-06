ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 4.1% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 55,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $40.15 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. ChemoCentryx’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

