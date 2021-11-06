Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $302.52

Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.52 ($3.95) and traded as high as GBX 306.50 ($4.00). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 302 ($3.95), with a volume of 798,220 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 318.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.74. The firm has a market cap of £862.19 million and a PE ratio of 22.07.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

