Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. Chewy has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $120.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,720.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Chewy’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

