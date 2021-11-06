Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading 9.9% Higher

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s stock price traded up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $80.40. 240,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,427,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,720.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chewy by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 4,122.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chewy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

