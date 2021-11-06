China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) & JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Head-To-Head Survey

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

China CITIC Bank has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFE has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China CITIC Bank and JFE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China CITIC Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 JFE 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China CITIC Bank and JFE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China CITIC Bank $47.62 billion 0.45 $6.95 billion N/A N/A JFE $30.34 billion 0.28 -$205.55 million N/A N/A

China CITIC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than JFE.

Profitability

This table compares China CITIC Bank and JFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China CITIC Bank N/A N/A N/A JFE 2.32% 4.55% 1.70%

Summary

China CITIC Bank beats JFE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. The company also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, investments, and trading in debt instruments; and derivatives and forex trading. In addition, it offers asset management, finance leasing, and other non-banking financial services. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and small enterprises. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,405 outlets, including 37 tier-one branches, 126 tier-two branches, and 1,242 sub-branches; 1,633 self-service banks; and 5,687 self-service terminals, as well as 6,703 smart teller machines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Corporation Limited.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials. It also handles equipment maintenance and construction. The Engineering segment offers engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycling, steel manufacturing, and industrial systems. The Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, and food. The company was founded on September 27, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.