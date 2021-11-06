Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $38,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $472,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,729.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,700.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,794.35 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,220.20 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,850.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,666.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

