Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.41.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$15.22 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$12.53 and a 1-year high of C$15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.84, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.61.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

