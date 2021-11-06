CHS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
CHS stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. CHS has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $30.28.
CHS Company Profile
