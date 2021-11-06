CHS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

CHS stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. CHS has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.