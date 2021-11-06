Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.92, but opened at $33.49. Chuy’s shares last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 2.03.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

