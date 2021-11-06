Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.43. Cielo shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 388,013 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $530.80 million for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

