Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 23,775 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,775 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $34,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $634.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.00. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.