Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,511 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,099 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTXS opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average is $110.80. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.07 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

