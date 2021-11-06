Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $5.90 on Friday, hitting $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.80. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.01. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $89.07 and a one year high of $145.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

