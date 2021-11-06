Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLZNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clariant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

CLZNY stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. Clariant has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

