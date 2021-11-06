Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $23.36 on Friday. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clarivate stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,474,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,583,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Clarivate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

