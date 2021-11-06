Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on the stock.

CKN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,092.14 ($53.46).

Get Clarkson alerts:

CKN opened at GBX 4,055 ($52.98) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,840.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,362.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 2,004.48 ($26.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,225 ($55.20).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s payout ratio is -1.60%.

In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total transaction of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.