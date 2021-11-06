Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,508 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clarus by 48.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 165.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 0.88. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

