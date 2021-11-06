Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07), reports. Clearwater Analytics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CWAN traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. 307,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,663. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

