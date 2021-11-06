Cloudbric (CLBK) Price Tops $0.0158

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and $371,285.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00254100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00097249 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,684,017 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

