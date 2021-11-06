Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Price Reaches $1.47

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Club Atletico Independiente has a market capitalization of $960,494.80 and $98,636.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Profile

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. Club Atletico Independiente’s official website is clubaindependiente.com.ar . Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Trading

