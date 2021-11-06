CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,303,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.80% of CMS Energy worth $136,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,591 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.