CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.630-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$2.870 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.52. 1,275,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,934. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,591 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

