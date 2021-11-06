CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNHI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,365,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,142. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,985,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,221 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,135 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

