Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. It provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries. Coastal Financial Corporation is based in WA, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCB. TheStreet upgraded Coastal Financial from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens began coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. Coastal Financial has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $481.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coastal Financial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

