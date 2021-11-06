Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Codexis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.17. 2,491,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06. Codexis has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDXS. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

