Colin M. Angle Sells 11,969 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

iRobot stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,924,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iRobot by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in iRobot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iRobot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in iRobot by 48.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 111,688 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.