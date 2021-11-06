Colin M. Angle Sells 11,969 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
iRobot stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $197.40.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.
About iRobot
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
