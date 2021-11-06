Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $52,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

