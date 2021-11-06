Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.850 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average is $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $77.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Several research firms have commented on COLM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.60.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

