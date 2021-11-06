Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at $117,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $867.59 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

