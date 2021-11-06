Comparing GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) & Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A -204.39% 16.36% Focus Financial Partners 0.49% 26.13% 7.32%

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Focus Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 5.19 $4.05 million $0.49 24.39 Focus Financial Partners $1.36 billion 3.55 $28.05 million $2.60 25.61

Focus Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. GCM Grosvenor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Focus Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GCM Grosvenor and Focus Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Focus Financial Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00

GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $68.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Focus Financial Partners.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats GCM Grosvenor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam on July 29, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.