Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

CODI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

CODI opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,349,000 after purchasing an additional 264,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,010,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

