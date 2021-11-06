Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CMTL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 122,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,026. The company has a market capitalization of $711.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.66. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -13.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

