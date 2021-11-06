CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.56. The stock had a trading volume of 343,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average is $135.57.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.60.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,810 shares of company stock worth $12,414,914. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

