CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.
Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.56. The stock had a trading volume of 343,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average is $135.57.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.60.
In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,810 shares of company stock worth $12,414,914. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
CONMED Company Profile
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
