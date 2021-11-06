Connectome Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Connectome has a market capitalization of $121,907.73 and $1.14 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Connectome has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00266166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00097802 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

