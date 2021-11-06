ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $2.12. ConocoPhillips posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,252.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $10.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

NYSE:COP opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,241 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,593.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 983,915 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after buying an additional 925,825 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 70,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 42,351 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,164 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

