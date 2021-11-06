Constellation (DAG) Trading 17.6% Higher This Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. Constellation has a total market cap of $295.50 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.00261639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00097455 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

